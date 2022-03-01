For the drive home in Tulsa: A mostly clear sky. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 45 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Wednesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tulsaworld.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Tulsa
Travel is not recommended unless necessary, as Tulsa and virtually all of eastern Oklahoma remain under a winter storm warning until 6 p.m. Thursday.
Almost all of eastern Oklahoma is under a winter storm warning from 6 a.m. Wednesday until 6 p.m. Thursday. Significant travel difficulties and impacts to the power grid are likely, forecasters said.
Forecasters expect a high of about 34 degrees Friday with wind chills between 1 and 11 degrees.
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 21. We'll see a low temperature of 19 degrees today. Plan on a rainy d…
"Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the ice. Travel could be nearly impossible," forecasters said of possible conditions Wednesday and Thursday.
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel even colder at 29. A 15-degree low is fo…
Tulsa's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Tulsa people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to …
Tonight's weather conditions in Tulsa: A few showers during the evening with thunderstorms developing overnight. Low 39F. Winds SSW at 10 to 2…
Astronomical spring (based on Earth's rotation around the sun) is on the vernal or spring equinox. But for meteorologists, spring starts March 1.
