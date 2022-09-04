Mainly clear and warm: watch Sunday's weather forecast

Today will be mostly clear and warm with highs near 90.
Overnight we will drop into the 60s.
For Monday the highs will be in the upper 80s with partly cloudy skies and a slight chance for a stray shower.
Local Weather
Kirsten Lang
Meteorologist
