Long-range winter forecast: 'Harder and harder to get a white Christmas'

With the change of each season comes the desire to know what is next. Will we have a cold winter? Will the tropics be active this year? Is it going to be a hot, dry summer?

Of course winter is upon us now, and many are itching to know — will we see a cold, snowy winter after such a dry, hot summer?

It would seem to make sense. The weather would need to balance out by swinging to the opposite extreme, right? If only long-range forecasting were that simple, though.

This past week I, along with the rest of the Lee Enterprise weather team, spoke with Judah Cohen on our weekly podcast, Across the Sky. Cohen is the director of seasonal forecasting for Atmospheric Environmental Research, a private company that uses governmental grants to research climate variability in order to grasp a better understanding and enhance long-range forecasting.

Cohen is a great resource for understanding how long-range forecasting works and the man to talk to for the most accurate prediction on what we may see this winter.

“To get the forecast right, you have to anticipate how the polar vortex will act in the upcoming winter months,” Cohen said.

Polar vortex is a term often used by meteorologists when describing a cold outbreak. It is an area of low pressure that resides high in the atmosphere, around 5 miles up from the surface of the Earth. Like all low-pressure systems, it moves in a counter-clockwise rotation.

“It is like a spinning top when it is stable,” Cohen said. “It is very fast and quiet in its rotation around the Arctic and keeps the cold air close.”

However, Cohen said, sometimes the polar vortex gets disrupted and can become displaced from the North Pole. It will meander off its path and go elsewhere, usually toward Eurasia or North America. This is when we can see cold outbreaks similar to the one in 2021.

“There was actually a dramatic warming in January 2021 before the ice storm,” Cohen said. “This was potentially a precursor to the February ice storm of 2021.”

According to Cohen, there was a disruption in the vortex and it was stretched, allowing for that warm air to rush north and fill the void. Cohen said it was missed at the time, but in hindsight, noticing it could have predicted that dramatic freeze.

Cohen said that studying the stretching of the vortex is still new, but he believes there is some good truth in it. Many forecasters use the ENSO, or whether we are in La Nina or El Nino, to predict the long-range forecast.

“I try to argue that we can’t use ENSO alone,” Cohen said. “I like to use the polar vortex, but the studies are not as established as the ENSO yet. It is still a younger science.”

So what are his predictions for this winter?

“This year is our third La Nina in a row,” Cohen said. “It actually rare to have three in a row.”

There are strong signs that winter will start off mild and then trend cooler, he said.

“Martin Luther King Day should be the official start of winter,” Cohen jokes. “It seems like it is becoming harder and harder to get a white Christmas. It is really more likely that we will see a white St. Patty’s Day.”

But Cohen believes there are trends to suggest that February will actually bring an impressive cooling trend down the center of the country, including Tulsa.

“This is based on statistics really, but November tends to be a cold month relative to December. It seems like those cold events tend to go on hiatus in December,” he said. “But the cold events return for January.”

According to Cohen, as of now, he believes there may be bigger disruptions in the polar vortex in January and February, more so than in November and December, which would lead us to likely see a cold snap. He explained the cold winter outbreaks will favor the back end of the season rather than the front end.

“My instinct is we won’t see that stretched polar vortex until later,” said Cohen. “But I do believe the middle of the country will see it. It would most likely occur in January or February, and potentially linger into March.”