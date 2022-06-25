Last day of hot temperatures, watch Saturday's weather forecast

Today is the last day of hot temperatures - at least for a few days! While highs still reach near record highs today, a cold front will move through tonight and bring changes for the second half of the weekend. Today we will see temperatures top off near 102. The previously set record high was 105 degrees set back in 2012.

Tonight a cold front will move through and bring increased cloud coverage and a chance for even a few showers. Most of the rain will be near the Oklahoma and Kansas state line.

Overnight the winds will shift and drier air will settle in. Lows will drop into the 60s.

For Sunday it will feel awesome. Temperatures are in the 60s to start, then we only warm into the low 80s and again, we have drier air in place.

