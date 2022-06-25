 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Last day of hot temperatures, watch Saturday's weather forecast

  • 0

Today is the last day of hot temperatures - at least for a few days! While highs still reach near record highs today, a cold front will move through tonight and bring changes for the second half of the weekend. Today we will see temperatures top off near 102. The previously set record high was 105 degrees set back in 2012.

Tonight a cold front will move through and bring increased cloud coverage and a chance for even a few showers. Most of the rain will be near the Oklahoma and Kansas state line. 

Overnight the winds will shift and drier air will settle in. Lows will drop into the 60s.

For Sunday it will feel awesome. Temperatures are in the 60s to start, then we only warm into the low 80s and again, we have drier air in place.

kirsten.lang@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Weather Q&A: Are we in a heat wave?

Weather Q&A: Are we in a heat wave?

If we went off of an older definition, the entire end of June through August would be a “heat wave," says Tulsa World meteorologist Kirsten Lang.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert