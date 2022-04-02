As severe weather season approaches, this Sunday’s weather Q&A may be on the minds of others as well.
Why does it seem like tornadoes and severe storms have traveled up Interstate 44 so often over the years?
— Kellie, Claremore
It seems rather predictable, doesn’t it? A line of strong to severe storms develops and their track often follows that of the I-44 corridor, or at least it seems so. And it does, in some regard.
Severe thunderstorms and tornadoes form when there are strong upper-level winds in the atmosphere. And in this part of the country those prevailing winds take a southwest-to-northeast path, steering the thunderstorms in that direction as well.
Nearly three-fourths of the thunderstorms take this similar directional path, and that can often lead right along that I-44 corridor. It is sometimes mistaken that a cold front moving through is what drives the direction of a storm’s path.
While a frontal boundary provides lift, which is one ingredient needed for storm development, it is ultimately the upper-level winds that determine the path. There are also those occasional tornadoes that will split and take a right turn.
If this type of storm is detected, it is usually an indication of strengthening. Meteorologists often call these “right movers.”
When it comes to tornadoes, what is the average size of the path and speed?
— Eric, Tulsa
It is important to remember that tornadoes vary considerably, but a typical tornado has a damage path of 50 yards in width and can stay on the ground for 1 to 2 miles on average.
The smallest tornado path can be less than 10 yards, while the largest can reach near 1 mile in width.
Tornadoes are typically on the ground for five to 10 minutes at a time. However, some of the longest-lasting tornadoes have stayed on the ground for several hours at once.
Remember, too, just because a tornado is large doesn’t mean it is strong. Sometimes some of the larger tornadoes are fairly weak, while those smaller in width can have the strongest winds and do more damage.
As far as speed goes, some tornadoes can be stationary, but some can reach speeds of nearly 60 mph.
-
- Updated
- 0
In addition to her daily video forecasts, Tulsa World meteorologist Kirsten Lang is writing stories on weather. Each Wednesday, she'll publish a column on weather and on Sundays, she'll answer your weather questions in her Q&A column. Bookmark this page and keep up with her stories:
Email kirsten.lang@tulsaworld.com to submit a question for her weekly weather Q&A column.
Get answers to your weather questions
Phone: 918-581-8354

Email: kirsten.lang@tulsaworld.com
Phone: 918-581-8354
Email: kirsten.lang@tulsaworld.com
Facebook: facebook.com/MeteorologistKirstenLang
Twitter: twitter.com/kirstenlangwx
Kirsten Lang
Meteorologist
