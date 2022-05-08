After Monday’s storms and Wednesday’s column on rainbows, I received a lot of questions about light, colors and wavelengths. So, I wanted to answer a few of those in this Sunday’s Q&A.

First up was a reader’s interest in the aftermath of Monday night’s severe storms that had an “apocalyptic” feel to it. He asked on Twitter:

Can you help to explain the unique orange hue that was immediately left when the storms rolled out just before 8 p.m. on Monday?

— @dgb_gopokes, Tulsa

So, that orange hue was actually produced by the same process that causes sunsets. Sunsets and sunrises happen because of the light passing through the Earth’s atmosphere.

On Wednesday I went over the formation of rainbows. I discussed how mediums that light passes through will alter the wavelength of light, changing the colors we see. In the case of sunsets or sunrises, the light coming from the sun is scattered from the molecules in the gasses in the atmosphere. I am going to throw in another question here to help explain the orange hue from sunsets.

Can you explain what you mean by “white light”?

– Gordon, Tulsa

As I mentioned in Weather Wednesday’s article on rainbows, the sun gives off white light. White light is the complete mixture of all the wavelengths on the visible spectrum. So if you were able to focus all the colors of the rainbow into one single spot, it would be white.

The sun itself does not look white. It gives off a yellow tint because the white light traveling from it will hit the gasses and change to a longer wavelength — in this case, yellow or orange.

OK, so going back to sunsets, remember a sunset is determined by your placement on the globe. The white light given off from the sun will hit the atmosphere, and as the atmosphere nears the horizon it actually becomes thicker than when it is straight overhead.

The thicker atmosphere changes the wavelength from blue, which is a shorter wavelength, to orange or red, a longer wavelength.

And now back to the original question at hand: The sky gave off a deep orange after the thunderstorms on Monday because it was after 8 p.m., as the reader noted, and sunset for the day was already occurring. Therefore, the sky was illuminated with an orange hue as the sun was setting.

Perhaps it was the towering thunderclouds in the distance that added to that “apocalyptic” feel that night.

