This past week, I visited Grove Public Schools and had the pleasure of talking to the sixth-grade classes about Oklahoma weather. The students were very polite and very bright. One student asked me a question that I loved answering and wanted to pass along to you, the readers of the Tulsa World.
Why is there a calm before a storm?
— Sixth-grade student, Grove Public Schools
The “calm before the storm” is a phrase used often to describe a peaceful or quiet period before chaos happens.
It often describes my house in the afternoon before the kids get home.
But in weather, it defines the period just before a single-cell thunderstorm in particular arrives. The calmness that you may feel as you step outside when the sky is turning isn’t just a feeling. It is a true meteorological process taking place that causes the wind to settle and the air to feel still just before the storm arrives.
During the formation of a thunderstorm, warm air rises, condenses and forms tiny water droplets that make up the cloud. As the water droplets continue to grow and the cloud continues to grow with height, this causes a partial vacuum, which pulls colder air aloft towards the surface.
This leaves the area at the surface with a deficit of air, which forms a region of low pressure on a very small scale, of course. When the air can no longer rise it starts to spread out. This will form what is commonly known as an anvil cloud, and it is seen many times at the front of a supercell thunder storm. It is a high-level cloud that jets out in a pointy, anvil shape.
When the anvil cloud forms with a surplus of air aloft, an unbalanced atmosphere occurs. Because the atmosphere doesn’t like to be unbalanced, something has to give. So, in this case, the air aloft will fall back towards the surface.
The falling air is now dry since it was released of all its moisture during the initial storm process. So as this dry air falls back toward the surface in the same vacuum it was sent up in, it warms and becomes very stable. This blanket of dry, stable air acts like a blanket over the region and causes the calm before the storm.
On the other hand, not all storms produce this calm feeling. When you have a large thunderstorm complex, as opposed to that single-cell storm, there can be so much air moving up and down around the thunderstorm complex that the calmness never happens. Instead, it may turn out to be really windy.
In addition to her daily video forecasts, Tulsa World meteorologist Kirsten Lang is writing stories on weather. Each Wednesday, she'll publish a column on weather and on Sundays, she'll answer your weather questions in her Q&A column.
Email kirsten.lang@tulsaworld.com to submit a question for her weekly weather Q&A column.
Nearly three-fourths of thunderstorms take a similar southwest-to-northeast path, and that can often lead right along that I-44 corridor.
Watch Sunday's weather forecast: Meteorologist Kirsten Lang has details on when the rain will return
The Earth is in constant balance, and the same can be said for air pressure. A state of equilibrium is always trying to be achieved whether on a large or small scale.
With gusts Thursday around 40 mph, Tulsa and several counties in northeast Oklahoma are under a wind advisory until 8 p.m., with driving likely difficult for high-profile vehicles.
