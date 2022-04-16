Severe storms can bring damage and in the worst case, injury or death. There are times when the debris left behind can look like that from a tornado, but it is actually later determined as damage from straight-line winds. So this brings up the question:
What is the difference between straight-line winds and tornadoes?
— Steve, Tulsa
Damage from straight-line winds and thunderstorms can be easily confused. Both can cause winds in excess of 100 mph, causing damage to property and injury to individuals. And the damage can look the same with downed trees and power lines and roof damage. So how do you know if you have encountered straight-line winds or a tornado? The answer is in the detail of debris left behind. It is easiest to remember it from two words — "in" or "out."
Wind will flow "in" to a tornado so the debris left from tornado damage is usually left at an angle from the inflow winds and the curving nature they take.
When a tornado forms, inflow winds begin to gather warm, low-level air from the south or southeast. This can be up to several miles away as it cranks up energy during formation. This inflow band will begin to have a spiraling nature, which suggests rotation. Meteorologists will commonly see this rotation picked up on radar signatures and can begin to warn residents of the presence.
With a downburst, wind flows out. Debris left behind from downburst winds is usually left in straight lines parallel to the wind flowing outward from the thunderstorm. The straight-line wind gets its name from the straight line of debris left afterward. Downbursts occur from the downdraft. A downdraft forms as air particles rise, cool, condense and form water droplets that make up clouds. This is part of the formation of the updraft.
Sometimes, the updraft can be so strong that it suspends a lot of rain and hail in the middle of the storm. Drier air will enter the storm in the midlevels through the back side of a storm. When that dry air comes in contact with the suspended rain, it will cause it to fall rapidly toward the ground, dragging air with it.
As the downburst hits the ground, it spreads out rapidly in all directions, similar to water coming out of a faucet, and thus creates a downburst of air.
Straight-line winds can be very damaging, exceeding speeds of 150 mph. Tornadoes are rated on what is called an Enhanced Fujita scale, or an EF-scale.
EF-0: 65-85 mph
EF-1: 86-110 mph
EF-2: 111-135 mph
EF-3: 136-165 mph
EF-4: 166-200 mph
EF-5: 200mph or greater
Tulsa World meteorologist Kirsten Lang: Keep up with her stories here
In addition to her daily video forecasts, Tulsa World meteorologist Kirsten Lang is writing stories on weather. Each Wednesday, she'll publish a column on weather and on Sundays, she'll answer your weather questions in her Q&A column. Bookmark this page and keep up with her stories:
Email kirsten.lang@tulsaworld.com to submit a question for her weekly weather Q&A column.
As featured on
Nearly three-fourths of thunderstorms take a similar southwest-to-northeast path, and that can often lead right along that I-44 corridor.
Watch Sunday's weather forecast: Meteorologist Kirsten Lang has details on when the rain will return
The Earth is in constant balance, and the same can be said for air pressure. A state of equilibrium is always trying to be achieved whether on a large or small scale.
With gusts Thursday around 40 mph, Tulsa and several counties in northeast Oklahoma are under a wind advisory until 8 p.m., with driving likely difficult for high-profile vehicles.
