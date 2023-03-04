March 1 was the start of meteorological spring, a time period that runs March 1 through May 31. Different from the astronomical seasons, meteorological seasons are used for simplicity of recording purposes, whereas astronomical seasons are based on the position of the Earth relative to the sun.

For this reason, February closed out the meteorological winter season, and on Feb. 26 Oklahoma set a new record high number of tornadoes for not only the month, but also the meteorological winter season.

In December 2022, the state set a new record number of tornadoes for the month with eight tornadoes confirmed, according to Oklahoma Mesonet. The next month set another new record number of tornadoes for January with five confirmed.

Then the severe weather event on the night of Feb. 26 pushed us to a preliminary number of 10 confirmed tornadoes for the month. Not only did this set a new record for February, but it also added to a total 23 tornadoes for the winter season, which shattered the previous record high of seven tornadoes back during the winters of 1974-1975, 1975-1976 and 2008-2009.

So with all of these broken records, the natural question is:

Is a record tornadic event for February unusual? And does this mean we will see an active spring season ahead?

— Tom, Tulsa

“A record event is definitely unusual,” said Nicole McGavock, meteorologist with the Tulsa National Weather Service. “We have been stuck in a weather pattern, with a trough in the west and a ridge in the east, which has been favorable for severe weather.”

However, McGavock went on to say that the recent weather doesn’t necessarily mean more of the same kind of weather is coming.

“If it did, then every month would be more of the same forever,” said McGavock. “And that is not how weather patterns work.”

In my opinion, continuing to see month after month of record tornadoes is unlikely. But we live in Oklahoma. We will still see severe weather.

Recent Climate Prediction Center summaries show that the current weather pattern we have been in, which McGavock mentioned was favorable for this type of severe weather, should persist through mid-March.

Past that, there’s not a great way to predict it. We are looking at a shift in the pattern with below-normal temperatures blanketing much of the country. And precipitation chances in northeastern Oklahoma are leaning slightly above average through the month of March. However, according to an extended outlook, the precipitation chances decrease slightly as we head through the months of March, April and May.