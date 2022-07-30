We are in the thick of summer. Temperatures this time of year average in the low 90s, but we have seen highs well into the low 100s almost every day in the month of July. Temperatures that hot can have an effect on your body. And that sparks the question:

Does the heat affect your sleep?

— Alex, Tulsa

Dr. Suzanne Olive, medical director of sleep at St. John Ascension, says there are actually multiple ways heat can have an effect on your body — more than just on your sleep.

“I’d really say there are two ways these hot temperatures may be impacting you and your sleepiness,” Olive said. “First, when it is so hot like this, people tend to become more tired during the day.”

In the heat, your body is working overtime to compensate for the high temperatures, she said. The blood vessels in your skin begin to dilate, which gives off heat, and you start to lose electrolytes.

“People will notice that when they are in the extreme heat, they can become sleepy,” she said.

Changing conditions in your bed or bedroom also may alter your overall quality of sleep.

Of course, we have air conditioners to help control the temperature in our homes at night, but many people may try to save money by not running the AC as much. Or, if you are like me, the circulation in your bedroom may not be as good as in the rest of the home, which will make the bedroom warmer during the summer months than during the winter.

So when at what point does room temperature start to impact your sleep? The answer may surprise you.

“People don’t start to see a significant impact in their sleep until the room gets closer to 85 degrees,” Olive said.

Olive said at that point your body isn’t able to go into REM or short-wave sleep as easily, which is the deep sleep your body needs to feel well-rested.

“As you start to get ready to go to sleep, your body temperature actually falls. This stimulates the brain to release melatonin and allows the body to fall asleep. At that point the body temperature will fall even more,” Olive said. “However, if the room is too hot, then it is harder to initiate sleep and stay asleep.”

The end of this week brought slight relief from the triple-digit heat, but unfortunately the 80-degree temperatures won’t stick around for too long. Sunday, we are back in the 90s and by Monday through next weekend, the highs will be well into the triple digits.