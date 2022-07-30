We are in the thick of summer. Temperatures this time of year average in the low 90s, but we have seen highs well into the low 100s almost every day in the month of July. Temperatures that hot can have an effect on your body. And that sparks the question:
Does the heat affect your sleep?
— Alex, Tulsa
Dr. Suzanne Olive, medical director of sleep at St. John Ascension, says there are actually multiple ways heat can have an effect on your body — more than just on your sleep.
“I’d really say there are two ways these hot temperatures may be impacting you and your sleepiness,” Olive said. “First, when it is so hot like this, people tend to become more tired during the day.”
In the heat, your body is working overtime to compensate for the high temperatures, she said. The blood vessels in your skin begin to dilate, which gives off heat, and you start to lose electrolytes.
People are also reading…
- Historic McBirney Mansion for sale for $8.5 million: 'A real Tulsa treasure'
- Tulsa Public Schools accused of having books with 'inappropriate sexual material'
- Watch Now: Tulsa Public Schools accredited with a warning over HB1775 violation
- Trooper in fatal OHP pursuit for stolen tag had rifle cocked before spinning out SUV at over 100 mph
- Ree Drummond to star in new TV series
- Albert G's to mark 30 years with price rollback
- Oklahomans flock to buy lottery tickets as Mega Millions jackpot soars
- Tulsa serving as waystation for 200 beagles as city's animal shelter shares capacity concerns
- Watch Now: TPS pulls challenged books from shelves until formal review can be done
- Time to check Mega Millions numbers: Are you a billionaire?
- Fast-food chain founder buys 50,000 Mega Millions tickets — one for every employee
- Tony Dow's management team removes statement star has died
- Two Tulsans killed in crash on I-40 in New Mexico
- 'Tex' at 40: Director Tim Hunter, S.E. Hinton recall film that launched flurry of shot-in-Oklahoma movies
- Jane's Delicatessen reopening at new location
“People will notice that when they are in the extreme heat, they can become sleepy,” she said.
Changing conditions in your bed or bedroom also may alter your overall quality of sleep.
Of course, we have air conditioners to help control the temperature in our homes at night, but many people may try to save money by not running the AC as much. Or, if you are like me, the circulation in your bedroom may not be as good as in the rest of the home, which will make the bedroom warmer during the summer months than during the winter.
So when at what point does room temperature start to impact your sleep? The answer may surprise you.
“People don’t start to see a significant impact in their sleep until the room gets closer to 85 degrees,” Olive said.
Olive said at that point your body isn’t able to go into REM or short-wave sleep as easily, which is the deep sleep your body needs to feel well-rested.
“As you start to get ready to go to sleep, your body temperature actually falls. This stimulates the brain to release melatonin and allows the body to fall asleep. At that point the body temperature will fall even more,” Olive said. “However, if the room is too hot, then it is harder to initiate sleep and stay asleep.”
The end of this week brought slight relief from the triple-digit heat, but unfortunately the 80-degree temperatures won’t stick around for too long. Sunday, we are back in the 90s and by Monday through next weekend, the highs will be well into the triple digits.
Tulsa World meteorologist Kirsten Lang: Keep up with her stories here
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
-
- Updated
- 0
In addition to her daily video forecasts, Tulsa World meteorologist Kirsten Lang is writing stories on weather. Each Wednesday, she'll publish a column on weather and on Sundays, she'll answer your weather questions in her Q&A column. Bookmark this page and keep up with her stories:
Email kirsten.lang@tulsaworld.com to submit a question for her weekly weather Q&A column.
As featured on
Nearly three-fourths of thunderstorms take a similar southwest-to-northeast path, and that can often lead right along that I-44 corridor.
Watch Sunday's weather forecast: Meteorologist Kirsten Lang has details on when the rain will return
The Earth is in constant balance, and the same can be said for air pressure. A state of equilibrium is always trying to be achieved whether on a large or small scale.
With gusts Thursday around 40 mph, Tulsa and several counties in northeast Oklahoma are under a wind advisory until 8 p.m., with driving likely difficult for high-profile vehicles.
Most Popular
-
Historic McBirney Mansion for sale for $8.5 million: 'A real Tulsa treasure'
-
Tulsa Public Schools accused of having books with 'inappropriate sexual material'
-
Watch Now: Tulsa Public Schools accredited with a warning over HB1775 violation
-
Trooper in fatal OHP pursuit for stolen tag had rifle cocked before spinning out SUV at over 100 mph
-
Ree Drummond to star in new TV series
Print Ads
Get your questions answered
On Sundays, Tulsa World Meteorologist Kirsten Lang answers readers' questions about weather. Contact her by phone or email with those questions. Follow her on social media to keep up with all of her stories and forecasts.
Phone: 918-581-8354
Email: kirsten.lang@tulsaworld.com
Facebook: facebook.com/MeteorologistKirstenLang
Twitter: twitter.com/kirstenlangwx
Tags
Local Weather
Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox!
Kirsten Lang
Meteorologist
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.