Come Monday, we will see a string of days with storms in the forecast, which brings up a basic but important question.

How do thunderstorms develop?

— Scott, Sapulpa

For thunderstorms to develop you need three ingredients: moisture, instability and lift.

So let’s break this down into what that actually means. First is moisture. In Oklahoma, our main source of moisture comes from the Gulf of Mexico. Southerly winds will pump that moisture up from the gulf and increase our dew points and, in turn, our humidity. This will provide fuel for thunderstorm development. Generally, our dew points need to be at least 55 degrees Fahrenheit or greater for a surface-based thunderstorm to occur.

As the sun warms and heats the Earth and the air around it, that air will begin to rise. As the moisture-rich air particles rise, they condense and form a cloud. During the process of condensing, the air particle is transferring heat from the Earth’s surface throughout the atmosphere inside the cloud. So the reason this moisture component is important is because it also aids in instability.

One way to think of this is a balloon filled with helium. Helium molecules are smaller, lighter and less dense and therefore take up less space than air. The same can be said with a ball placed at the bottom of a pool. It is less dense than the surrounding water, so when it is released, like the balloon, it will rise until it at least tries to hit an equilibrium.

The last ingredient is a lifting mechanism. For the thunderstorm to form, the air will not rise on its own. It needs something to boost it. Some of these lifting mechanisms are cold fronts, warm fronts or stationary fronts. Also, upslope flow around mountainous areas in the country contribute to lift. Here in eastern Oklahoma, we can see the influence of upslope flow as you travel closer to northwest Arkansas and the higher elevations, especially during winter weather. And of course, low-pressure systems are a lifting mechanism.

If you caught my Weather Wednesday column this past week, I dove into the science behind how wind is formed. One of the points was how rising air is associated with low-pressure systems. This lift gives that nudge to make air rise, thus forming clouds and thunderstorms.

Is there a certain time of day when we see more thunderstorms?

— Cindy, Tulsa

You may have heard meteorologists refer to “daytime heating” when discussing thunderstorm development. As I noted earlier, for the air to become unstable and begin to rise, you need the Earth to warm.

Afternoons are typically the prime timeframe for storms to begin to develop, when the sun is out and able to really put out some heat.

