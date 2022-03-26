Kirsten Lang's Weather Q&A: How accurate are rain gauges?

How accurate are backyard rain gauges, and is there anything we can do to help them be more accurate?

— Phillip, Tulsa

Volunteers involved in weather communities are instrumental in helping the weather service track and record data. Meteorologists, such as me, also lean on those individuals for accumulation totals, storm reports and various data when reporting to the public.

Anyone is eligible to help do it, but there are certain parameters that must be followed in order to collect accurate data.

Rain gauges can be the easiest tool to help record data, but it must be done a certain way. First, the gauge itself should be an open mouth with straight sides in order to accurately collect rainwater.

The National Weather Service uses 8-inch diameter openings, but suggests that 4-inch diameter openings can be accurate as well. Not to worry, if you own a rain gauge you love that has a smaller diameter opening than 4 inches, it can still collect very accurate measurements as long as appropriate placement is followed.

It must be placed on a flat surface with no obstructions such as trees, buildings or rooflines in the way. This could affect wind flow and the amount of rainwater making it into the open mouth of the gauge.

The typical rule of thumb is to place the rain gauge at a horizontal distance of four times the height of the nearest obstruction. For example, if you have a 5-foot tree in our backyard, the rain gauge must be placed 20 feet away from it.

The gauge should also be 2 to 5 feet above the ground on a single post. Most often a fence post is the easiest solution for this.

And finally, make sure to dispose of water collected every 24 hours. Also, check the gauge for any obstructions, such as twigs, leaves or even hornets nests, which can come about between rain events.

If you are interested in joining a weather community to help share data with local authorities and meteorologists, CoCoRaHS is a great program. It is an acronym for Community Collaborative Rain, Hail, and Snow Network. It is a nonprofit, community-based network of volunteers who work together by measuring and mapping out precipitation.

This can be rain gauges, but also snow totals or hail. CoCoRaHS originated in 1998 at the Colorado Climate Center at Colorado State University. They now have expanded with volunteers in all 50 states.

If you are interested in learning more, visit cocorahs.org for details.

