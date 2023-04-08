When I was given the opportunity to move to Oklahoma as a meteorologist, it was something I couldn’t pass up. In my field of work, this is usually right where you want to be — in the middle of all the action of Tornado Alley. But over the past few years questions have started to arise about whether Tornado Alley is shifting.

Is it me, or has Tornado Alley moved? I remember when it originated in West Texas, moved northeast across western Oklahoma and then into central Kansas. But I am sure the tornado frequency in the Deep South has increased?

- Leo, Tulsa

The term “Tornado Alley” was coined 70 years ago by two U.S. Air Force meteorologists, Capt. Robert C. Miller and Maj. Ernest J. Fawbush. The two published a 1952 research article highlighting severe weather activity in Texas and Oklahoma — and the name stuck.

Geographically, the Plains are a prime area for tornadic development. Aside from it being a vast area of flat land, it is also a collision zone for the warm, humid air mass from the Gulf of Mexico, and the cool, dry air mass off the Rocky Mountains. These features allow for violent storms to develop.

The area typically considered to be “Tornado Alley” includes Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas, Nebraska and South Dakota. However, over the last 20 years, states east of the region including the Midwest, Mississippi River Valley and the southeastern U.S. have seen an uptick in the occurrence of tornadic activity.

“Tornado Alley is really not well defined,” said Dr. Harold Brooks, senior scientist with the National Severe Storms Laboratory in Norman. “People tend to say it has moved, when in reality we are just changing the definition of it.”

Brooks said Tornado Alley, as many know it, extends as an L-shape across the middle of the country. It encompasses the plains states and then makes a pivot in southern Oklahoma toward Mississippi. That pivot point in southern Oklahoma is where we are seeing a slight shift. It is also where we see the max occurrence of tornadoes in the spring.

“The overall shift or change has been relatively small, but physically real,” Brooks said. “We are talking about at 10% change in 40 years.”

Brooks citied the American Geologist John Wesley Powell and his work with defining the 100th meridian west. In his work, Powell drew an invisible line down the center of the country as a boundary between the humid, eastern United States and the dry, arid western U.S.

Not surprisingly, the 100th meridian cuts right through Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas and Nebraska.

According to Brooks, it was through data collection of soil moisture that the boundary observed has moved east by about 100 miles over the past 50 years. So why is this relevant? This defined line is usually the average location of the dry line, which is typically where supercell tornadoes originate.

“The average location of the 100th meridian has shifted slightly east,” Brooks said. “This would mean that the tornadic development may be shifting slightly east as well.”

The Associated Press also highlighted a recent study that found an overall general increase in supercell counts — mainly east of Interstate 35 through Oklahoma, central Texas and Kansas.

But these aren’t the only contributing factors to why we have seen so more development to the east.

“In 2007 we switched to a higher resolution radar,” said Steve Piltz, with the Tulsa NWS. “We are seeing radar signatures indicative to spin-up tornadoes that we wouldn’t have seen before, so more NWS offices have documented those over the years now.”

This includes those squall lines we so often see run through the Deep South.

“There is a higher population density as you move east now as well,” Piltz said.

This contributes to recordings that may have gone unnoticed before in rural areas.

But it is important to remember this definition change of where Tornado Alley is located doesn’t change the threat for Oklahoma.

Brooks said the bottom line is that the notion that Tornado Alley has moved east depends on changing the definition.

“In Oklahoma we are actually on the edge of the defined increase,” Piltz said. “And it is concerning for some local meteorologists that people will believe otherwise. We need to continue to take all precautions seriously in these types of events.”