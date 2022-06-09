Jun. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Tulsa

For the drive home in Tulsa: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening becoming more widespread overnight. Severe thunderstorms expected. Low 68F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall may reach one inch. Looking ahead, the Tulsa area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 87 degrees. 69 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's forecast brings 55% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The UV index Friday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tulsaworld.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.