For the drive home in Tulsa: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening becoming more widespread overnight. Severe thunderstorms expected. Low 68F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall may reach one inch. Looking ahead, the Tulsa area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 87 degrees. 69 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's forecast brings 55% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The UV index Friday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tulsaworld.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jun. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Tulsa
Related to this story
Most Popular
If you drive down Riverside Drive/Parkway or over the 71st Street bridge, one thing may catch your eye: How high the water level seems to be along the Arkansas River this week.
Some weather folklore has been proven true, and some loosely accurate.
"Hail damage to vehicles is expected," according to National Weather Service Tulsa. "Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees."
There is a chance for rain today. Showers are expected this morning and again later this evening into the overnight hours.
Update (7 a.m. Monday): Overnight storms left several hundred customers without power early Monday in the Tulsa area, especially west of U.S. …
The chance for rain lessens today as we round out the weekend. Highs this afternoon are forecasted to warm into the low 80s with a south breez…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The suns…
Wednesday severe weather: Thunderstorm warning issued for Tulsa, Osage counties
Today will be partly cloudy with temperatures near 80 degrees. Winds will be relatively light today as well.
Scattered showers and a few embedded thunderstorms are expected today. A round of showers and storms is possible this morning, mainly south, t…