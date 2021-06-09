Tonight's weather conditions in Tulsa: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 73F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Tulsa Thursday. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 92. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. We'll see a low temperature of 75 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 20% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tulsaworld.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jun. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Tulsa
Related to this story
Most Popular
Federal weather scientists are pushing to make the US more 'weather-ready,' which could mean prepping for fires, flooding or storms depending on where you live. The common factor: thinking ahead.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. Do…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Tulsa. It should reach a warm 83 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds.…
For the drive home in Tulsa: Scattered thunderstorms. Low 69F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. The forecast is showing a hot day …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though it wi…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 72 degrees today. Partly cloudy skie…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Tulsa. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. The forecast is calling fo…
Tulsa folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 deg…
- Updated
The Atlantic hurricane season will be busier than normal, but it's unlikely to be as crazy as 2020's record-shattering year, meteorologists said this week.
Tulsa folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today. I…