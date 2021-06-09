Jun. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Tulsa

Tonight's weather conditions in Tulsa: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 73F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Tulsa Thursday. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 92. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. We'll see a low temperature of 75 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 20% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tulsaworld.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.