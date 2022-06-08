This evening's outlook for Tulsa: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 63F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. 68 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense Thursday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tulsaworld.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jun. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Tulsa
