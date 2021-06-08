 Skip to main content
Jun. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Tulsa

This evening's outlook for Tulsa: Partly to mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late at night. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%. Looking ahead, the Tulsa area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. A 74-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are suggesting a 22% chance of precipitation in Wednesday's outlook. The UV index Wednesday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tulsaworld.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

