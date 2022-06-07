Jun. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Tulsa

This evening's outlook for Tulsa: Partly cloudy skies early. Thunderstorms likely late. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Wednesday's outlook shows a 51% chance of rain. The UV index Wednesday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tulsaworld.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.