For the drive home in Tulsa: Scattered thunderstorms. Low 69F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Tulsa Tuesday. It looks to reach a balmy 84 degrees. 73 degrees is tomorrow's low. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 32% chance of rain. The UV index Tuesday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tulsaworld.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jun. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Tulsa
