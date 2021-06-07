 Skip to main content
Jun. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Tulsa

For the drive home in Tulsa: Scattered thunderstorms. Low 69F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Tulsa Tuesday. It looks to reach a balmy 84 degrees. 73 degrees is tomorrow's low. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 32% chance of rain. The UV index Tuesday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tulsaworld.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

