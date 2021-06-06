Jun. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Tulsa

Tonight's weather conditions in Tulsa: Partly cloudy skies early followed by increasing clouds with showers developing later at night. Low 68F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Monday, Tulsa folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 83 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 61% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The sunshine will be intense Monday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tulsaworld.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.