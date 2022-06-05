Tulsa's evening forecast: Partly cloudy in the evening followed by scattered thunderstorms after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 71F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Tulsa Monday. It should reach a warm 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 72 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index Monday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tulsaworld.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jun. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Tulsa
Related to this story
Most Popular
If you drive down Riverside Drive/Parkway or over the 71st Street bridge, one thing may catch your eye: How high the water level seems to be along the Arkansas River this week.
Scattered showers and storms are forecasted for today. Temperatures will only make it into the 70s this afternoon with showers and embedded th…
There is a chance for rain today. Showers are expected this morning and again later this evening into the overnight hours.
Today's forecast is very similar to what we have seen over the weekend as well. The south breeze will continue with gusts to 30 mph. Partly su…
Today is the first day of hurricane season. This year, like the past six, is expected to be a record-breaking year in terms of tropical activity.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The suns…
The chance for rain lessens today as we round out the weekend. Highs this afternoon are forecasted to warm into the low 80s with a south breez…
Today will be partly cloudy with temperatures near 80 degrees. Winds will be relatively light today as well.
Building clouds are expected today ahead of our next chance for showers and storms overnight. Afternoon highs will still be relatively warm to…
Clouds will hang around this morning, but will gradually push south and southeast as we head into the mid morning hours. The chance for rain w…