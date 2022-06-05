Jun. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Tulsa

Tulsa's evening forecast: Partly cloudy in the evening followed by scattered thunderstorms after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 71F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Tulsa Monday. It should reach a warm 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 72 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index Monday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tulsaworld.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.