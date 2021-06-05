This evening in Tulsa: Cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Tulsa area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 64% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tulsaworld.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jun. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Tulsa
