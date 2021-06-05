Jun. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Tulsa

This evening in Tulsa: Cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Tulsa area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 64% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tulsaworld.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.