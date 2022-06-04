Jun. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Tulsa

Tulsa's evening forecast: Partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms possible. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 67F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 71 degrees tomorrow. Sunday, there is a 40% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tulsaworld.com.