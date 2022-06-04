Tulsa's evening forecast: Partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms possible. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 67F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 71 degrees tomorrow. Sunday, there is a 40% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tulsaworld.com.
Jun. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Tulsa
Related to this story
Most Popular
If you drive down Riverside Drive/Parkway or over the 71st Street bridge, one thing may catch your eye: How high the water level seems to be along the Arkansas River this week.
Scattered showers and storms are forecasted for today. Temperatures will only make it into the 70s this afternoon with showers and embedded th…
There is a chance for rain today. Showers are expected this morning and again later this evening into the overnight hours.
Today's forecast is very similar to what we have seen over the weekend as well. The south breeze will continue with gusts to 30 mph. Partly su…
The south wind continues again today with gusts up to 30 mph at times. Temperatures will warm into the 80s and partly cloudy skies will persist.
Today is the first day of hurricane season. This year, like the past six, is expected to be a record-breaking year in terms of tropical activity.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The suns…
Today will be partly cloudy with temperatures near 80 degrees. Winds will be relatively light today as well.
Building clouds are expected today ahead of our next chance for showers and storms overnight. Afternoon highs will still be relatively warm to…
Clouds will hang around this morning, but will gradually push south and southeast as we head into the mid morning hours. The chance for rain w…