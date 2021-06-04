 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jun. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Tulsa

Jun. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Tulsa

{{featured_button_text}}

Tonight's weather conditions in Tulsa: Mainly clear skies. Low 64F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, Tulsa folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. 67 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Saturday's outlook. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tulsaworld.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News