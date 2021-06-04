Tonight's weather conditions in Tulsa: Mainly clear skies. Low 64F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, Tulsa folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. 67 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Saturday's outlook. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tulsaworld.com for local news and weather.
Jun. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Tulsa
Related to this story
Most Popular
Today's temperature in Tulsa will be warm. It looks to reach a moderate 74 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the …
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Tulsa area. It looks like it will be a mild 67 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. You may wa…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Tulsa community. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 71 degrees. We'll see a low temperat…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Tulsa community. It should reach a pleasant 77 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature i…
Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a pleasant 69 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thund…
Tulsa's evening forecast: Mostly clear skies. Low 51F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Tulsa will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It looks to r…
Tulsa folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 deg…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Tulsa. It looks like it will be a warm 83 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorm…
Tulsa will see warm temperatures this Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 73 degrees. 51 degrees is today's low. It should be a fai…