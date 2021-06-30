Jun. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Tulsa

Tonight's weather conditions in Tulsa: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Tulsa Thursday. It looks like it will be a warm 85 degrees. 70 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 88% chance of precipitation. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tulsaworld.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.