Jun. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Tulsa

Tonight's weather conditions in Tulsa: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 62F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, Tulsa folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees tomorrow. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the south.