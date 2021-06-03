For the drive home in Tulsa: A mostly clear sky. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Tulsa area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It should reach a warm 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Friday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tulsaworld.com for more weather updates.
Jun. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Tulsa
Related to this story
Most Popular
Today's temperature in Tulsa will be warm. It looks to reach a moderate 74 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the …
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Tulsa area. It looks like it will be a mild 67 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. You may wa…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Tulsa community. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 71 degrees. We'll see a low temperat…
Tulsa will see warm temperatures this Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 73 degrees. 51 degrees is today's low. It should be a fai…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Tulsa community. It should reach a pleasant 77 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature i…
Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a pleasant 69 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thund…
Tulsa's evening forecast: Mostly clear skies. Low 51F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Tulsa will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It looks to r…
Tulsa's evening forecast: Thunderstorms during the evening, then cloudy skies overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 58F. Winds NW at 5 to…
Tulsa's evening forecast: Rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 61F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a half an …