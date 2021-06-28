For the drive home in Tulsa: Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to steady rain overnight. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Tuesday, Tulsa folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 84 degrees. A 71-degree low is forecasted. Tuesday, there is a 58% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The sunshine will be intense Tuesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tulsaworld.com.
Jun. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Tulsa
