Jun. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Tulsa

This evening's outlook for Tulsa: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low around 65F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Tulsa area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tulsaworld.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.