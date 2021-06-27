This evening in Tulsa: Thunderstorms. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Locally heavy rainfall possible. The forecast is showing a hot day in Tulsa Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 84 degrees. 71 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 75% chance of precipitation. The UV index Monday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tulsaworld.com for local news and weather.
Jun. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Tulsa
