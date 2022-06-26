 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jun. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Tulsa

For the drive home in Tulsa: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 64F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead, the Tulsa area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It should reach a warm 84 degrees. 65 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Monday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tulsaworld.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Weather Q&A: Are we in a heat wave?

Weather Q&A: Are we in a heat wave?

If we went off of an older definition, the entire end of June through August would be a “heat wave," says Tulsa World meteorologist Kirsten Lang.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert