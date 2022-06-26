For the drive home in Tulsa: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 64F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead, the Tulsa area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It should reach a warm 84 degrees. 65 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Monday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tulsaworld.com for more weather updates.
Jun. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Tulsa
