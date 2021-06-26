This evening in Tulsa: Thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 72F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Tulsa Sunday. It should reach a balmy 84 degrees. A 71-degree low is forecasted. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 90% chance of precipitation. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tulsaworld.com.
Jun. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Tulsa
