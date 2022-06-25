This evening in Tulsa: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 74F. ESE winds shifting to N at 10 to 15 mph. Sunday, Tulsa folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 80 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Sunday's outlook shows a 37% chance of rain. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions are expected this Sunday, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tulsaworld.com for local news and weather.
Jun. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Tulsa
It is Wednesday, and we just completed our longest day of the year. Tuesday, June 21, was the summer solstice, the first official day of summer, the longest day of sunlight for the year in the Northern Hemisphere.
