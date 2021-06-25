Jun. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Tulsa

Tonight's weather conditions in Tulsa: Partly cloudy skies early. Scattered thunderstorms developing later at night. Low 77F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Saturday, Tulsa folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 90. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. 72 degrees is tomorrow's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Saturday's outlook shows a 49% chance of rain. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tulsaworld.com.