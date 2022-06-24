This evening's outlook for Tulsa: Clear skies. Low near 80F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Tulsa Saturday. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 102, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 75 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tulsaworld.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jun. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Tulsa
Related to this story
Most Popular
If we went off of an older definition, the entire end of June through August would be a “heat wave," says Tulsa World meteorologist Kirsten Lang.
Temperatures will top off in the upper 90s today. Winds will remain light from the south at 5-10 mph. Mostly clear skies are expected, with a …
Highs today will top off around 100 degrees with heat index values near 108. If you are outside this afternoon make sure to drink water and tr…
Today we will see mostly clear skies. With lots of sunshine, the highs will soar into the 90s again this afternoon. Heat index values will be …
Today will be warm once again with highs in the 90s and mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will warm into the 90s. Winds will remain light from …
It is Wednesday, and we just completed our longest day of the year. Tuesday, June 21, was the summer solstice, the first official day of summer, the longest day of sunlight for the year in the Northern Hemisphere.
Heat domes are a dangerous part of summer weather.
Temperatures will warm back into the mid 90s today with a south wind at 5-10 mph. An afternoon high of 95 is expected. Mostly sunny skies will…
Today will be hot once again with highs in the 90s and mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will warm into the 90s. Winds will remain light from t…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 94. Today has the makings of a perfect day to h…