Tonight's weather conditions in Tulsa: A mostly clear sky. Low 74F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, Tulsa folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 96, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . 73 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Models are suggesting a 20% chance of precipitation in Wednesday's outlook. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tulsaworld.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jun. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Tulsa
If we went off of an older definition, the entire end of June through August would be a “heat wave," says Tulsa World meteorologist Kirsten Lang.
The trend of naming an impactful winter storm has not yet caught on with the National Weather Service.
In Oklahoma, we see them all. But each has a different signature and threat and can be brought on by unique characteristics in the atmosphere on any given day of formation.