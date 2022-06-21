 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jun. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Tulsa

Tonight's weather conditions in Tulsa: A mostly clear sky. Low 74F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, Tulsa folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 96, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . 73 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Models are suggesting a 20% chance of precipitation in Wednesday's outlook. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tulsaworld.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

