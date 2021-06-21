This evening's outlook for Tulsa: Clear. Low 56F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Tulsa area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Tuesday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tulsaworld.com for local news and weather.
Jun. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Tulsa
