Tulsa's evening forecast: Partly cloudy with late night showers or thunderstorms. Low 74F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Tulsa folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It should reach a mild 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees tomorrow. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 78% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Breezy conditions are expected this Monday, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tulsaworld.com for more weather updates.
Jun. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Tulsa
Tropical Storm Claudette dumped heavy rain across coastal areas of Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama as it chugged inland Saturday, threatening flash floods and possibly tornadoes.
