Jun. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Tulsa

This evening's outlook for Tulsa: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 58F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Tulsa area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 80 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 6 mph.