Jun. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Tulsa

Tonight's weather conditions in Tulsa: A few clouds. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Tulsa area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 3 mph.