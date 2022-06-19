 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jun. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Tulsa

For the drive home in Tulsa: Clear skies. Low 71F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, Tulsa folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 95. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. 73 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Monday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tulsaworld.com.

