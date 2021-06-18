For the drive home in Tulsa: A mostly clear sky. Low 72F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Tulsa Saturday. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 96. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. A 73-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tulsaworld.com for local news and weather.
Jun. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Tulsa
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Tulsa. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 97 though…
This evening in Tulsa: Clear skies. Low 73F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be…
For the drive home in Tulsa: Mostly clear skies. Low 66F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Tulsa Monday. Tempera…
The Tulsa area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 93. Today has the makings of a perfect day to…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 99 though it wi…
Tonight's weather conditions in Tulsa: A mostly clear sky. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Tulsa area can expect a sizzl…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 95 though it will…
The Tulsa area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect day…
Tulsa folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 98. Today has the makings of a p…
The Tulsa area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 93 though it …