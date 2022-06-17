This evening's outlook for Tulsa: Clear skies. Low 74F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, Tulsa folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 96, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . 74 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Tulsa area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tulsaworld.com for more weather updates.
Jun. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Tulsa
