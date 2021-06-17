Jun. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Tulsa

For the drive home in Tulsa: Clear skies. Low 76F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Tulsa Friday. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 97 though it will feel even hotter at 98.62. We'll see a low temperature of 72 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tulsaworld.com.