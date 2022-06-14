 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jun. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Tulsa

For the drive home in Tulsa: A few clouds from time to time. Low 78F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Tulsa Wednesday. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 94, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 77 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense Wednesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tulsaworld.com.

