Jun. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Tulsa

Tonight's weather conditions in Tulsa: A mostly clear sky. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Tulsa area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 96 though it will feel even hotter at 96.59. We'll see a low temperature of 72 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast.