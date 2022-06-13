This evening's outlook for Tulsa: Clear. Low 79F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Tulsa Tuesday. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 94. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. 78 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tulsaworld.com for more weather updates.
Jun. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Tulsa
Related to this story
Most Popular
Some weather folklore has been proven true, and some loosely accurate.
"Hail damage to vehicles is expected," according to National Weather Service Tulsa. "Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees."
In Oklahoma, we see them all. But each has a different signature and threat and can be brought on by unique characteristics in the atmosphere on any given day of formation.
Wednesday severe weather: Thunderstorm warning issued for Tulsa, Osage counties
A hot, summer-like day is expected. Lots of sunshine and highs near triple digits are forecasted by Sunday at 4 p.m. If you are outdoors today…
After a night of storms, we will see gradually clearing skies today. It looks like our threat for rainfall drops off now, but unfortunately th…
Scattered showers and a few embedded thunderstorms are expected today. A round of showers and storms is possible this morning, mainly south, t…
Hot and dry conditions will settle in today. Winds will be light and the sky will be clear. After a cool morning, the afternoon highs will rea…
Another warmer-than-average day is expected today. Highs this afternoon will once again soar into the upper 90s. A heat advisory will be in ef…
The Tulsa area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a warm 83 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. You may want to stay in today, as …