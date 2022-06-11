Jun. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Tulsa

This evening's outlook for Tulsa: Generally fair. Low around 75F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Sunday, Tulsa folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 99. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. 81 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the south. Special National Weather Service Alert: Excessive Heat Watch from SUN 1:00 PM CDT until SUN 8:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tulsaworld.com for local news and weather.
