Jun. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Tulsa

Tonight's weather conditions in Tulsa: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms before midnight. Low around 75F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Saturday, Tulsa folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 92. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. We'll see a low temperature of 71 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com.