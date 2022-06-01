 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jun. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Tulsa

Tonight's weather conditions in Tulsa: Thunderstorms in the evening, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Low around 60F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Tulsa will see warm temperatures this Thursday. It looks to reach a comfortable 76 degrees. 56 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tulsaworld.com.

