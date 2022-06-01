Tonight's weather conditions in Tulsa: Thunderstorms in the evening, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Low around 60F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Tulsa will see warm temperatures this Thursday. It looks to reach a comfortable 76 degrees. 56 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tulsaworld.com.
Jun. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Tulsa
Related to this story
Most Popular
It's a term most Oklahomans have heard. Possibly less familiar is how it forms and whether it is actually something that can be forecasted.
Today's forecast is very similar to what we have seen over the weekend as well. The south breeze will continue with gusts to 30 mph. Partly su…
The south wind continues again today with gusts up to 30 mph at times. Temperatures will warm into the 80s and partly cloudy skies will persist.
Scattered showers and storms are forecasted for today. Temperatures will only make it into the 70s this afternoon with showers and embedded th…
The heavier rainfall backed off by Tuesday evening, but with another inch of rain through the next day, Tulsa saw a total of 3.84 inches by late Wednesday afternoon.
What was unique about this event was its longevity with rounds of rainfall.
Today is the first day of hurricane season. This year, like the past six, is expected to be a record-breaking year in terms of tropical activity.
Winds will pick back up today out of the south with gusts up to 30 and 35 mph at times. Partly sunny skies are expected and temperatures will …
The rain will finally exit the state today. While we start off with a few lingering showers and cloud coverage, it won't last too long. Shower…
Building clouds are expected today ahead of our next chance for showers and storms overnight. Afternoon highs will still be relatively warm to…